MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Downtown Council announced a new program intending to support small, independently-owned businesses as the city continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting next month, the council pledges to provide $1.6 million to eligible businesses. Individual grants will be awarded in amounts up to $25,000.
The money for grants is supported with contributions from Target, Xcel Energy Foundation, Thrivent Financial, and RBC Wealth Management.
The grant program will aim to help businesses during the first half of 2021.
“It’s been a challenging year. But we believe the trajectory of 2021 will be very different and positive with this grant program getting downtown off on the right foot,” Minneapolis Downtown Council president and CEO Steve Cramer said. “The Minneapolis downtown small business grant program will help us preserve the vibrant ecosystem of downtown.”
Eligible businesses are urged to apply starting now through Jan. 15, 2021 at mplsdowntown.com/grants.
