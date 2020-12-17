Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of musicians and concerned citizens are getting together to save Minneapolis’s iconic First Avenue music venue.

The First Love Project is putting together a playlist with as many bands who played on the famous stage as possible. The music will be available to download with the option to buy a subscription.

Some of the artists include Semisonic, The Jayhawks, Molly Maher, Drive-By Truckers, Dessa, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Fugazi, The Hold Steady, Atmosphere, Har Mar Superstar, The Suburbs, and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.

All the money will go to First Avenue and the effort to keep it open after the pandemic.

Minneapolis’s own Soul Asylum will also be featured on the playlist, and they will also be performing Dec. 26 at First Avenue in a livestream performance.

