Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:COVID-19, Jason DeRusha, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he’s extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor’s order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend.

According to the governor’s order, bars, restaurants and breweries can open for outdoor service Friday at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables must be limited to four people and must be spaced at least six feet apart.

WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of restaurants and bars that are opening for outdoor service this weekend. To be added to this list, email DeRusha at DeRushaEats@gmail.com.

RESTAURANTS

Bacio Restaurant, Minnetonka

Buster’s on 28th, Minneapolis

Gianni’s, Wayzata

The Grocer’s Table, Wayzata

Mill Valley Market, Wirth Park

Pig Ate My Pizza, Robbinsdale

Smack Shack, Minneapolis

TAPROOMS

Bald Man Brewing, Eagan

Indeed Brewing, Minneapolis

Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul

Luce Line Brewing, Plymouth

Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis

Comments