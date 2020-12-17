MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he’s extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor’s order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend.
According to the governor’s order, bars, restaurants and breweries can open for outdoor service Friday at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables must be limited to four people and must be spaced at least six feet apart.
WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of restaurants and bars that are opening for outdoor service this weekend. To be added to this list, email DeRusha at DeRushaEats@gmail.com.
RESTAURANTS
Bacio Restaurant, Minnetonka
Buster’s on 28th, Minneapolis
Gianni’s, Wayzata
The Grocer’s Table, Wayzata
Mill Valley Market, Wirth Park
Pig Ate My Pizza, Robbinsdale
Smack Shack, Minneapolis
TAPROOMS
Bald Man Brewing, Eagan
Indeed Brewing, Minneapolis
Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul
Luce Line Brewing, Plymouth
Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
