Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to an apartment complex on the 4000 block of 24th Street South at about 11:30 a.m. yesterday. They said they found a man with shooting injuries.
Police said Thursday that the man died at the scene, despite revival efforts by police and ambulance crews.
The shooter had already left the scene by the time officers got there. No one else was injured.
The victim hasn’t been identified yet, pending autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police don’t believe this to have been a random incident.
More On WCCO.com:
- Gov. Walz To Allow Outdoor Dining, Announces Next Steps For Reopening Gyms And Schools
- 2 Minnesota Bars Face Liquor License Suspensions Hours After Reopening In Defiance Of Exec. Order
- WI State Patrol Stop Holiday Lights-Strewn Vehicle, But Driver Given ‘Credit For The Creativity’
- Florida Man Grabs Golf Ball That Landed On Alligator’s Tail
You must log in to post a comment.