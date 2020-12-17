Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after being shot late Wednesday night while driving in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of University and Snelling avenues, in the city’s Midway neighborhood. The victim was driving in the area when he heard a gunshot and then realized he was hit.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he died hours later.
This is the city’s 32nd homicide this year, marking the highest homicide count the capital city has seen in more than 25 years.
You must log in to post a comment.