Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minneapolis Boat Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next edition of the Minneapolis Boat Show has been canceled. It was supposed to take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center next month.

Organizers say it was a difficult decision, but say they had to keep everyone’s health and say in mind amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The boat show is scheduled to be back at the Convention Center in January 2022.

Comments