MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next edition of the Minneapolis Boat Show has been canceled. It was supposed to take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center next month.
Organizers say it was a difficult decision, but say they had to keep everyone’s health and say in mind amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The boat show is scheduled to be back at the Convention Center in January 2022.
