MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How would you like to be among the fleet of snowplows working to keep our roads safe during snow events?
Well, you don’t have to be a driver to make it happen. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking Minnesotans’ help coming up with names for eight of their fleet’s snowplows — one for each MnDOT district in the state.
All are invited to submit their nominations on MnDOT’s website, and the agency is accepting submissions until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
MnDOT will narrow the field down next month and then ask for the public to vote on their favorites.
Among the suggestions that have already cropped up on their social media: Edward Snowed-In, Plowie McPlowface, Chitty chitty Snow Plow, and David Plowie.
Click here to learn more.
You must log in to post a comment.