MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Add the Minneapolis Boat Show to the list of events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual looking-forward-to-summer event was slated for Jan. 21-24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, but organizers announced Thursday that it’s been called off.
“This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind,” said show manager Darren Envall, in a statement. “Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022.”
Large, indoor events, from concerts to conventions, have basically all been canceled this year or held virtually. Earlier this month, the Minneapolis Auto Show announced it was rescheduling the late winter event to take place outdoors in the spring at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Those who were looking forward to the Minneapolis Boat Show are encouraged to visit DiscoverBoating.com for information on buying boats and the boating lifestyle.
Organizers say the Minneapolis Boat Show will return to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Jan. 20-23, 2022.
