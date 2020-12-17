MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville opened to patrons Wednesday against the governor’s executive order, public safety officials said they intended to suspend the bar’s liquor license. But that didn’t deter owner Lisa Zarza. On Thursday, her bar announced that it would again be open for business.

On Facebook, Alibi Drinkery wrote that it was opening at 11 a.m. Thursday for food and drinks, marking the second day in a row where the business was blatantly defying the governor’s executive order restricting restaurants to takeout only. On Wednesday, patrons could be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside the packed bar, often without masks.

Zarza told WCCO that she’s had enough with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders. “There’s no way we could make it another two months not opening,” Zarza said. “It’s scary, but enough is enough, and we’re standing up.”

Four weeks ago, following a record surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the governor dialed back the state’s business restrictions. Bars and restaurants were ordered to halt indoor dining, gyms and fitness centers were ordered to closed, youth sports were put on pause, and social gatherings were drastically limited.

Since the order has gone into effect, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped, although the state’s available hospital beds remain near capacity. On Wednesday, Walz announced an extension of his order, as well as some changes. Among them was allowing bars and restaurants to have outdoor dining at limited capacity starting this weekend.

One thing that didn’t change was the ban on indoor dining. That will remain in place until Jan. 11. Hospitality groups expressed disappointment with the governor’s decision, as December is often a busy month due to holiday celebrations.

Alibi was among dozens of Minnesota bars and restaurants that threatened to open this week once it was learned that the ban on indoor dining would be extended. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division said Wednesday that it intended to suspend Alibi’s liquor license for 60 days for defying the order. Another bar in Princeton was also given the same notice Wednesday after it also violated the order.

On Wednesday evening, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that his office will go after businesses that violate the order. “You’re putting people at risk,” he said. “People will get sick and die because of you.”