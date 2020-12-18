Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured in a home explosion Friday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The explosion happened at a residence on the 4400 block of 214th Avenue Northwest.
Police say a woman arrived home to find the house damaged. She said she suspected her husband was inside. Officers responded to the scene at about 5:30 p.m.
They say emergency responders found the man inside the home. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by ambulance.
His condition is not known.
The cause of the apparent explosion is still under investigation.
