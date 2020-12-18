MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul fire officials say several tents were destroyed in a fire at a homeless encampment early Friday morning.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, a large fire involving multiple tents was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at Kellogg Park. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported, but seven tents were involved in the fire. Multiple propane tanks and cylinders of varying size were also found involved in the fire.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but it is presumed to be accidental.
“Investigators suspect the use of open flames for heating near easily combustible material as the potential cause of the fire,” the fire department said.
Five fire companies, two ambulances and 35 fire department workers were on scene for about an hour. This is the 17th time the fire department has responded to a fire emergency at the park this year. There have been 75 emergency medical calls for service in 2020.
Local leaders have expressed concern about fires at encampments during the winter months and have been working to find housing for those in need.
