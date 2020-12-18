MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With hours to go before a number of relaxed COVID-19 regulations go into effect for Minnesota businesses, penalties are starting to be handed down to a number of restaurants for allowing indoor dining in defiance of the executive order.
The nix on indoor dining is one of the things that will remain in effect on Saturday and the ensuing weeks.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday announced it had issued cease-and-desist orders to The Pizza Depot in Becker and to Hooligans Lakeside in Lake Park.
“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” MDH assistant commissioner Dan Huff said. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”
Meanwhile, the Dakota County District Court granted a temporary restraining order against Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville. The restaurant is one of two that were sued by Attorney General Keith Ellison for defying Gov. Tim Walz’s halt on indoor dining. Footage taken inside Alibi Drinkery earlier this week showed the restaurant filled with people, many of them not wearing masks.
“I’m gratified the court recognizes the severity of the pandemic and the need to take urgent action to stop the spread of COVID-19. I’m equally gratified that the vast majority of Minnesota bars and restaurants are already complying with their responsibility to keep their customers, employees, and communities safe. The very few that aren’t complying are simply prolonging the pandemic and the pain it’s caused all of us,” Ellison said.
If Alibi Drinkery remains open for indoor dining, it risks being found in contempt of court.
The Dakota County District Court scheduled a hearing on the matter Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.
