Melissa Jaeger, registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, shared these kid-friendly Christmas recipes with WCCO viewers.
Brownie Santa Hats
Serves 24
All you need:
- 1 (18.4 oz) box Pillsbury chocolate fudge brownie mix
- 2/3 cup Hy-Vee canola oil
- 1⁄4 cup water
- 2 Hy-Vee large eggs
- 1 1⁄2 cups Hy-Vee frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee sweetened coconut flakes
- 24 whole fresh strawberries
All you do:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini muffin tin with nonstick spray; set aside.
2. Add brownie mix to a medium bowl. Stir in canola oil, water and eggs until combined. Divide brownie batter evenly between mini muffin tins. Bake 10 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool completely on a wire cooling rack.
3. Add thawed whipped topping to a piping bag or large resealable plastic bag fitted with a large circular piping tip. Pipe on to cooled brownies. Roll sides in coconut flakes. Top with fresh strawberry and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Holiday Cheese Trees
Serves 8
All you need:
- 8 Hy-Vee pretzel sticks
- 8 Laughing Cow creamy white cheddar cheese wedges
- 1⁄2 cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, thyme and rosemary
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper
All you do:
1. Secure pretzel stick at base of cheese wedge.
2. Coat cheese in mixture of fresh herbs and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately.
Pretzel Presents
Serves 22
All you need:
- 22 red M&M’s
- 22 green M&M’s
- 1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Shortening or coconut oil, as needed
- 22 Hy-Vee waffle pretzels
All you do:
1. Split M&M’s in half using a sharp knife; set aside.
2. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in 30-second increments, stirring between, until completely melted. Stir in shortening or coconut oil as needed to create a smooth dip-able chocolate.
3. Dip waffle pretzels halfway into melted chocolate. Lay flat on parchment paper. Place two M&M halves of one color at the top of the chocolate portion of the dipped waffle pretzel, cut sides down, with two ends meeting at the top center. Place two more M&M halves of the same color at angles under the top M&Ms, cut sides down, meeting at the same center point, forming the bow’s ribbon.
