MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it might be early hiccups, but the state is not receiving as much COVID-19 vaccine as it was promised.
Walz made the comments in an interview with WCCO Radio Friday morning. It comes as multiple governors across the country voiced concerns after vaccine allocation reductions.
According to Walz, state officials were hesitant to release unofficial numbers of expected vaccine doses, which they did release last week. The numbers did indeed change.
“We got about 40% less,” Walz said.
Walz says the federal government needs to make sure the vaccine arrives in every state as promised.
“This might just be the early hiccups. I certainly hope that’s the case. But It doesn’t encourage me when Pfizer says it has vaccines in a warehouse,” Walz said. “Those need to get out. We’re ready.”
The first vaccine doses began being administered in the state earlier this week.
