MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen at limited capacity after being shut down since mid-November.
Gov. Tim Walz is allowing them to reopen at 25% capacity, or a cap of 100 people.
Bridget Dunn, who runs Body Sense and Wellness out of Blaine, has only had her studio open for the past two years. They were doing well before the initial shutdown, but say this year’s revenue is down 90%.
Dunn says it’s been hard to be lumped in with bigger gyms, because even before the latest shut down she’d only have a handful of people inside at a time for one-on-one training or small groups.
MORE: Gov. Walz To Allow Outdoor Dining, Announces Next Steps For Reopening Gyms And Schools
She understands the need for safety but feels her studio was already safe, and she’s hoping the governor’s announcement is the beginning of a return to normalcy.
“There is so much anxiety out there right now. People are stressed out about what’s going on, there’s a lot going on in the world. Exercise is one of those ways to handle that situation and to feel better,” she said.
Dunn says she plans on resuming workouts on Saturday after going virtual for the past month.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.