MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tom Hanneman, whose sports journalism career in the Twin Cities spanned nearly 50 years, has died.

While still studying at the University of Minnesota, Hanneman wrote a letter to Dave Moore, who hosted the evening news on WCCO-TV. Moore gave him a tour of the station, and helped him get a foot in the door as a dispatcher.

Then, in the early 1970s, Hanneman started working for WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor. During his time, he covered two Vikings Superbowl appearances, the 1987 World Series run for the Twins, and the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

In 1979, Hanneman experienced what he called a “life-affirming event,” in which he was held hostage at Red Laker Reservation. A gun was held to his head, and he was told he was going to die.

After 16 years, Hanneman left WCCO-TV to join the newly-formed Minnesota Timberwolves as a TV and radio host and reporter. He eventually came to be the Wolves’ television play-by-play voice.

In 2012, Hanneman became the face of Fox Sports North, serving as the host for the Timberwolves, Wild, Twins, and Gopher hockey pre-and-post game shows.

Hanneman was awarded the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter Silver Circle in November of 2020.

Can 2020 quit already?! Just got word that the wonderful @fsnorth and former @WCCO alum Tom Hanneman has died. What a class act. pic.twitter.com/SNNUiCHWhP — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) December 18, 2020

It's hard to describe, but Tom Hanneman was a warm blanket in a cold Target Center. Always in a suit, he would stop when we passed in the hall, put two hands on his bag. "Jon, how are you?" in a voice so soothing you knew he actually wanted to know the answer. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 18, 2020

No. Not Tom Hanneman. Truly the nicest person in the business. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 18, 2020