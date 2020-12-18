Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tom Hanneman, whose sports journalism career in the Twin Cities spanned nearly 50 years, has died.

While still studying at the University of Minnesota, Hanneman wrote a letter to Dave Moore, who hosted the evening news on WCCO-TV. Moore gave him a tour of the station, and helped him get a foot in the door as a dispatcher.

Then, in the early 1970s,  Hanneman started working for WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor. During his time, he covered two Vikings Superbowl appearances, the 1987 World Series run for the Twins, and the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

Tom Hanneman (second from right). Credit: Tom Ziegler

In 1979, Hanneman experienced what he called a “life-affirming event,” in which he was held hostage at Red Laker Reservation. A gun was held to his head, and he was told he was going to die.

After 16 years, Hanneman left WCCO-TV to join the newly-formed Minnesota Timberwolves as a TV and radio host and reporter. He eventually came to be the Wolves’ television play-by-play voice.

In 2012, Hanneman became the face of Fox Sports North, serving as the host for the Timberwolves, Wild, Twins, and Gopher hockey pre-and-post game shows.

Tom Hanneman with his son at Kirby Puckett’s Number Retirement in 1997. Credit: Tom Ziegler

Hanneman was awarded the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter Silver Circle in November of 2020.

