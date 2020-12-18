Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he’s extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor’s order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend.
According to the governor’s order, bars, restaurants and breweries can open for outdoor service Friday at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables must be limited to four people and must be spaced at least six feet apart.
WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of restaurants and taprooms that are opening for outdoor service this weekend. If you are an owner and would like your establishment added to the list, email DeRusha at DeRushaEats@gmail.com.
RESTAURANTS
- 5-8 Grill & Bar, Champlin (opening Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.)
- Bacio Restaurant, Minnetonka
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- The Block, St. Louis Park (this weekend only)
- Bourbon Butcher, Farmington
- Bryant Lake Bowl, Minneapolis
- Buster’s on 28th, Minneapolis
- Doolittle’s Woodfire Grille, Eagan
- Gianni’s, Wayzata
- The Gnome Craft Pub, St. Paul
- The Grocer’s Table, Wayzata
- Hope Breakfast Bar, St. Paul
- Ike’s Minnetonka, Minnetonka
- Matchstick Bar, Stillwater
- McCoy’s Copper Pint, Shakopee
- McHugh’s Public House, Savage
- Mill Valley Market, Wirth Park
- Park Tavern, St. Louis Park
- Pig Ate My Pizza, Robbinsdale
- Pub 819, Hopkins (this weekend only)
- Red Cow, all locations
- Red Rabbit, North Loop and St. Paul
- Rustica, Minneapolis
- Smack Shack, Minneapolis
- Standish Cafe, Minneapolis
- Tequila Butcher, Chanhassen
- Whiskey Inferno, Savage
- Willy McCoys, Albertville, Andover, Bloomington, Chaska and Champlin
- Volstead House, Eagan
- Zoe’s Bakery Cafe, Minneapolis
TAPROOMS
- 56 Brewing, Minneapolis
- Bad Weather Brewing, St. Paul
- Badger Hill Brewing, Shakopee
- Bald Man Brewing, Eagan
- Bent Brewstillery, Roseville
- Boom Island Brewing, Minnetonka
- Broken Clock Brewing, Minneapolis
- Forgotten Star, Fridley
- Fulton Beer Taproom, Minneapolis
- Hastings Public House, Hastings
- Inbound Brewing, Minneapolis
- Indeed Brewing, Minneapolis
- Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul
- Luce Line Brewing, Plymouth
- Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, Minneapolis
- Schram Haus Brewing, Chaska
- Under Pressure Brewing, Golden Valley
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
- Waldmann Brewing, St. Paul
- Wicked Wort Brewing Company, Robbinsdale
