MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to an apartment complex on the 4000 block of 24th Street South at about 11:30 a.m. yesterday. They said they found a man with shooting injuries.
Police said Thursday that the man died at the scene, despite revival efforts by police and ambulance crews.
The shooter had already left the scene by the time officers got there. No one else was injured.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Marenio William Kennedy of Waite Park.
Police don’t believe this to have been a random incident.
