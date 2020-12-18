MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wife of Minnesota State Sen. Jerry Relph, of St. Cloud, says that her husband has died at 76.

Last month, Relph tested positive for COVID-19, three days after going into self-quarantine after he discovered he was exposed at the State Capitol. Relph then went to an emergency room for his symptoms.

“I’m heartbroken to share that my husband, Jerry Relph, has passed away and entered his heavenly home. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, an attorney, small businessman, and dedicated public servant in the Minnesota Senate,” Pegi Broker-Relph said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone at the legislature for the relationships and sense of family you provided for us over the last four years. I am profoundly grateful for all the love and support our family has received. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Following Relph’s death, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka released the following statement:

“Senator Jerry Relph was a true friend and colleague loved by so many. For four years, he rolled up his sleeves and tackled tough issues for our state. Senator Relph will always be remembered as a dedicated public servant. He was already thinking of ways to have an impact on his community after narrowly losing his re-election. We are deeply saddened by his passing and offer our prayers and support to the Relph family.”

Last month, Minnesota Democrats called for Gazelka to resign from his leadership post, saying Senate Republicans didn’t notify Democratic colleagues and non-partisan Capitol staffers about gatherings that led to positive COVID-19 cases.