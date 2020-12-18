MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one would ever accuse former Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss of being overly humble during his stint in Minnesota, but it was hard not to admire his bravado.

Or not.

The relationship Vikings fans had with Moss was fraught, but the stats don’t lie, and his status as among the best wide receivers is not to be disputed.

But was he the actual, numero uno best? He seems to think so.

Talking on fellow wide receiver Terrell Owens’ podcast this week, Moss split no hairs ranking himself at the apex, even above his host.

“I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second. I would put Jerry (Rice) probably third or fourth,” he said.

For the record, Rice is ranked first by Bleacher Report, Lineups.com, Clutch Report, and the NFL itself, but they’re by and large going by the numbers. Moss cited a different approach to his ranking.

“I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys given contracts or you’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football,” Moss elaborated.

Moss went on to say he’s not shading Rice.

“I don’t want people to think myself and T.O. is slandering or bashing anything Jerry did, because Jerry was at the top.”

