MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they’ve made an arrest in Monday’s homicide, which was the city’s 31st homicide of 2020.
Police say several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report a shooting on the 500 block of Jessamine Avenue West. Officers arrived to find a boy dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police believe this was not a random shooting. On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Elijah Watson, of St. Paul.
On Friday, police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy at a residence on the 400 block of Camber Avenue in South St. Paul. He’s being held on suspicion on murder.
Police say this has been St. Paul’s deadliest year in at least a quarter century, with Monday’s homicide pushing past 2019’s total. There have also been 214 victims of gun violence this year in the city.
RELATED: Residents Of St. Paul’s North End Disturbed By Police Shooting, Rising Crime
You must log in to post a comment.