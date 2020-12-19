MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of another incarcerated person in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections said that a 70-year-old man from the facility in Faribault died on Saturday morning. He had been taken to District One Hospital in Faribault and had recently been diagnosed with the virus.
His is the ninth COVID-related death of an incarcerated person in the Minnesota corrections system. He is the fifth person to die from the Faribault facility.
There are currently 272 people at the Faribault facility with COVID-19 and 43 staff members who have tested positive. There are a total of 1,763 people incarcerated at Faribault.
RELATED: Poor Air Quality In Stillwater Prison Could Have Contributed To COVID Outbreak
“This man’s death is another sad reminder of the risks and challenges of preventing and managing virus infection and spread in a correctional setting,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Even as we see the release of new vaccines, we cannot let down our guard. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man, and we remain committed to doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID in our facilities.”
The DOC says they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to finalize a vaccination plan for incarcerated people and employees. The vaccine will be provided in phases as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and MDH.
You must log in to post a comment.