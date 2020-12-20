MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of the largest school districts in Minnesota — Anoka-Hennpin and St. Paul — have unveiled their plans to families for the return to full-time, five-days-a-week in-person learning.
Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools announced Sunday that they will make an announcement on their re-opening plans sometime during the week of Jan. 4.
The Anoka-Hennepin Schools District, the largest in the state, will restart classes for kindergarten through second grade on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Grades three through five will restart on Monday, Feb. 1.
Middle school and high school students will continue with distance learning, but can return to in-person learning as conditions allow. Special education students in settings three and four are also expected to return in January on a date that has yet to be set.
St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard sent out a letter Thursday announcing pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade student will return to their schools on Monday, Feb. 1. Per the requirements of Gov. Tim Walz’s “Safe School” order, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students will return about two weeks later, on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Teachers will return to their buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to begin preparing their classrooms. Distance learning will occur simultaneously.
SPPS communications director Kevin Burns says the plan was developed, “to ensure health and safety of our students and staff.” Personal protective equipment will be provided for teachers, and social distancing measures will be practiced.
You must log in to post a comment.