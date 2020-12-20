CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers football team will not be accepting any bowl game offers this holiday season.

University of Minnesota officials made the announcement Sunday evening, with coach P.J. Fleck saying the health and safety of student-athletes takes precedent over any big game.

“We look forward to them being able to responsibly spend some of the remaining holiday season with family and loved ones,” Fleck said.

He added that the team will refocus on football in mid-January.

