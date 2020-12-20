MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Weather Watcher is green, according to meteorologist Lisa Meadows, who says rain and snow are on the way.
Sunday night will be cloudy, with precipitation falling across the state. Snow will fall north of Interstate 94, with parts of central and northern Minnesota expected to see between 1 to 3 inches.
There will only be a dusting at best in the Twin Cities, which should begin at about 10 p.m. Temperatures overnight and into early Monday will reach into the high 30s. Precipitation will be out of the Twin Cities by early Monday morning, before temperatures begin to drop and winds pick up speed.
This storm syncs up nicely with the Winter Solace, which occurs Monday at 4:02 a.m., ushering in the first official day of winter.
Meadows says she’s tracking a nice warm-up through Tuesday, with temps rising into the low 40s. There’s another snow chance Wednesday, but it’s uncertain whether that system will carry much of a punch or not, but cold air will follow it either way.
An artic blast will arrive on Christmas Eve, with the high temperature topping out at 10 degrees. Christmas Day will only be a few degrees warmer.
