MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No Minneapolis police officers will face charges for a deadly encounter with an armed man last December.
Police shot 52-year-old Chiasher Vue 13 times on his porch on the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue north in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019.
Vue’s son had called 911 to report his father was drunk and shooting a gun inside the house. Prosecutors say officers tried to negotiate with him, and stop him with non-lethal force. But investigators say body camera video shows Vue raising his semi-automatic rifle and firing more than a dozen shots, mostly in their direction.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called the deadly force necessary.
“Minneapolis police took numerous steps to avert this outcome. They brought in Hmong-speaking officers to talk to Chiasher Vue by phone and face-to-face,” Freeman said. “One of the first attempts to subdue him was a non-lethal round. But ultimately, Chiasher Vue rejected the offers made to him and began firing his rifle, endangering the lives of the officers and nearby residents.”
Investigators say Vue’s blood-alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.
