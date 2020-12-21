MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the U.S. Congress readies to vote on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 1,998 new cases and 22 more deaths.
With Monday’s additional cases, the state is very nearly at 400,000 cases reported since the pandemic began. Of that number, 30,569 cases have been confirmed among health care workers while 373,301 people who contracted the virus no longer need to isolate themselves.
MORE: Minnesota Department Of Health COVID-19 Data
Ten of the 22 additional deaths involved someone residing at a long-term health care facility. Of the 4,872 total deaths, 3,160 have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Hospitalizations for those sick with COVID-19 continue to drop. As of Sunday, there were 803 people requiring non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 237 patients needing ICU beds. That’s compared to early December, when nearly 400 people required ICU beds and more than 1,300 required non-ICU beds.
Just over 33,000 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 2.8 million people have been tested in the state so far.
Minnesota recently dropped from “high risk” to “caution” status when it comes to the most recent data on the positivity rate. According to the state’s Public Health Risk Measures page, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 9.4%. That’s as of Dec. 10 due to data lag.
You must log in to post a comment.