MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week, CVS Health plans to begin giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 63,000 residents and workers in Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In a statement Monday, the Rhode Island-based company said that beginning on Dec. 28, its workers will head out to nearly 600 nursing homes and assisted living centers in Minnesota that chose CVS as their vaccination partner.
Starting this week, the company plans to have teams vaccinating people and workers in long-term care facilities in 12 states. Vaccinations will begin in 36 other states, including Minnesota, next week.
The company says it expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at 40,000 long-term care facilities throughout the country.
Those living in long-term care facilities have been disproportionately affected by the virus. In Minnesota, people in such facilities have accounted for about 65% of the state’s 4,872 COVID-19 deaths.
CVS says that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at all its pharmacy locations on an appointment-only basis. The company expects to eventually administer 20 to 25 million vaccine shots each month.
You must log in to post a comment.