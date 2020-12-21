MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — M Health Fairview is giving back to the community this holiday season with a large donation to a Twin Cities food bank.
On Monday, the health system announced that staff from M Health Fairview’s Woodwinds Hospital, St. John’s Hospital and St. Joseph Campus donated $100,000 to Second Harvest Heartland.
“It’s good to do something that’s bigger than ourselves. We believe in taking care of the whole community,” said M Health Fairview Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. William Nicholson.
As health care workers across the country fight COVID-19, M Heath Fairview said its staff wanted to do even more.
“The most basic need people have is food. We know this year has been tough on people, so we wanted to do something about it,” Nicholson said.
Second Harvest Heartland was chosen by staff because it serves the community they serve. The food bank has provided food to 60% more people since the pandemic began in March.
