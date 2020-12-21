Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward is now being offered for information on a September hit-and-run in St. Cloud that killed a cyclist.
The Minnesota State Patrol announced Monday that a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to charges in the Sept. 23 crash that killed Dhanjal Shanwant Singh.
According to investigators, Singh, 50, of St. Cloud, was fatally struck around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just east of St. Cloud. The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a dark-colored 1999-2005 Volkswagen Jetta.
Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 651-582-1700.
You must log in to post a comment.