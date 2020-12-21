Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23 year old is fighting for their life after they were stabbed Monday afternoon outside of Jordan.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan police officers were called to the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane in Sand Creek Township just after 3 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.
Officer arrived and quickly arrested a 23-year-old suspect. They soon found the victim nearby, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were airlifted to Hennepin Health hospital in Minneapolis.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the attack. The names of the victim and suspect haven’t been released.
You must log in to post a comment.