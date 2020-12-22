Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man was hurt and another killed early Tuesday morning in a single-car crash in Eagan.
Eagan police say the crash happened on Slater Road, on the city’s west side. A car veered off the road and slammed into a tree.
Two men were inside the car. Crews extricated one of the men and brought him to a hospital for treatment. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.