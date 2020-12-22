CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man was hurt and another killed early Tuesday morning in a single-car crash in Eagan.

Eagan police say the crash happened on Slater Road, on the city’s west side. A car veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Two men were inside the car. Crews extricated one of the men and brought him to a hospital for treatment. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

