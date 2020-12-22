CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday in central Minnesota following an early morning shooting that left him with several gunshot wounds.

The Alexandria Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 500 block of Oak Street. A 911 caller reported that gunfire broke out after two men were fighting.

Officers found an injured 37-year-old man at the scene. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital for treatment.

Also found at the scene was a 38-year-old man, who police held for questioning.

Investigators say this incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

