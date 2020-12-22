(WCCO/CNN) — Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly be shocked by yet another bizarre fast food chain restaurant offering — remember Domino’s bubble tea pizza? — McDonald’s China has proved us wrong.
For one day only this week, diners were invited to gobble up Spam and Oreo burgers.
The latest food mashup offered by the chain featured two extra-thick slices of Spam — canned, cooked pork made by Hormel Foods Corporation — topped with Oreo crumbs and the brand’s classic burger sauce.
The announcement on McDonald’s China’s website described the taste of the Oreo and Spam burger as “tender and juicy,” “full of meatiness” and with “a hint of sweet aftertaste” that amounts to “an unimaginable double surprise.”
Spam is a creation by Hormel, which is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)
