MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s looking more and more likely that residents in the Twin Cities metro will enjoy a white Christmas this year.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says weather models are predicting that a winter storm Wednesday will drop between 2-4 inches of snow on the metro area. At least one model shows the Twin Cities getting around a half-foot of accumulation.

Will this snow be enough for a white Christmas? According to the technical definition, there needs to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. Judging by the current forecast, that’s well within reach for the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

Here is an animation showing current forecast chance of exceeding a trace, 1", 2", 4", and 6" of snowfall with the system tomorrow. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GwJHkneq3U — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 22, 2020

As for timing, expect the storm system to push into Minnesota from the Dakotas in the early morning hours and arrive in the metro around noontime. Due to lingering mild air, a mix of rain and snow could fall first before colder air arrives and the precipitation changes to just snow.

Outside of the Twin Cities, south-central and southeastern Minnesota, the rest of the state is under a winter storm watch. Up to four inches of snow is expected to fall in the watch areas, and winds could gust as strong as 45 mph, creating dangerous driving conditions. Those traveling for the Christmas holiday are advised to be cautious.

Along with the snow will come frigid air. On Wednesday night, temperatures will plunge into the single digits. By Thursday morning, the mercury is expected to be at zero in the Twin Cities and in the double negative digits in some communities up north.

As for Christmas day, temperatures will rebound a bit, with highs expected to reach the low 20s in the Twin Cities. Expect sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be even warmer and even sunnier.