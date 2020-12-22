Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of the Scott County Jail early Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says Taran Cortez Miller was found unresponsive in his cell at about 3:46 a.m. Jail staff and EMS workers tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.
Miller was alone in his cell in quarantine due to a recent hospital visit, per the jail’s COVID-19 policy. The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating.
Miller and his teenage son were charged with murder in March in connection to the fatal drug deal-related shooting of a teenager in February. Miller’s wife was also charged with aiding and abetting an offender.
