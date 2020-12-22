MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says one family was “incredibly lucky” after a shooting Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded at 11:55 p.m. to the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue on the report of shots fired. There, officers found 10 shell casings lying in the street and four bullet holes in a nearby apartment.
Police said one of the bullets flew into a bedroom where a 5-month-old and 2-year-old were sleeping. It missed the 5-month-old’s crib by 12 inches.
There were no physical injuries in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
St. Paul is experiencing one of its deadliest years in at least a quarter century, and is one homicide away from breaking a record.
