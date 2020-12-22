MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook and standout rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson have both been selected to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.
On Monday, the team announced Cook will return to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year after leading the fan voting for top NFC running back. Cook is currently tied for first in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns and has an NFL-leading 1,833 scrimmage yards.
Also, Jefferson, who has had an outstanding rookie season so far, has been given the nod for the Pro Bowl. He’s only one of a few wide receivers, including Randy Moss, to be named to the Pro Bowl at 21 years old.
Jefferson leads all rookie receivers with 1,182 yards this season. He’s among the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL for average yards per reception (16.2). Notably, his 21 receptions of 20 or more yards is tied for the most in the NFL.
The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, has since been canceled due to the pandemic, but will be going virtual. More information here.
You must log in to post a comment.