MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 2-year-old child died Wednesday after being struck by a bullet in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says that child was hit by gunfire on the 800 block of Rice Street, in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.
This shooting marks the 34th homicide in the capital city in 2020, setting a grim record for the most homicides the city has seen in a single year.
This is a developing story. More information is expected at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
