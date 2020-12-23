MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting Monday evening in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department said that an arrest was made Tuesday night on the 1600 block of Chatworth Street. Members of the Ramsey County SWAT team took a 40-year-old man into custody.
Police also identified the victim in Monday’s shooting as 56-year-old Todd Gerleman of South St. Paul. Investigators say officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a car outside an ARCO gas station on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. He died at the scene.
Gerleman’s death marked the city’s 33red homicide of the year — one death away from an all-time record.
Although the city has experienced a surge of gun violence in 2020, investigators have also made arrests in most of the cases. According to police, charges have been filed in 29 of the 33 homicide cases.
