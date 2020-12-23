Comments
Dashcam video from around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday shows officers arriving where the driver left the road and crashed into the water along Northdale Boulevard.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Coon Rapids rescued a woman from an icy holding pond overnight.
Only the roof and tail lights were visible.
Officers say the woman was unresponsive when they pulled her out through the sunroof.
Police believe she was under the influence, and while they say this story had a fortunate ending, they say the important message is to not get behind the wheel while impaired.
