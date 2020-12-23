MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS News) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is among the senators who intend to vote to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of the defense spending bill.

Trump pledged to veto the legislation when it did not include the nixing of Section 230, a provision protecting internet companies from being liable for what third parties post on their platforms.

“No one has worked harder, or approved more money for the military, than I have — over $2 trillion,” Mr. Trump said as he explained his veto to Congress. “During my four years, with the support of many others, we have almost entirely rebuilt the United States military, which was totally depleted when I took office. Your failure to terminate the very dangerous national security risk of Section 230 will make our intelligence virtually impossible to conduct without everyone knowing what we are doing at every step.”

Klobuchar responded to the veto Wednesday, calling the action “unacceptable.”

“As the holidays approach, our servicemembers shouldn’t have to worry that this bill — which would improve their healthcare, increase their pay, and ensure they have the resources necessary to protect our national security — is in jeopardy. It is unacceptable that the President vetoed this bipartisan legislation, and I will vote to override this veto to get our servicemembers and their families the support they deserve,” Klobuchar said.

The House and Senate passed the NDAA with veto-proof majorities, but it remains to be seen whether House Republicans will still stand up to the president when the legislation returns to the House. Both the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto. The House and Senate will have to return after Christmas to vote.