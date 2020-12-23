MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On this cold, snowy day in Minnesota, we have a heartwarming story to share, an update to a vaccination story WCCO brought you last week.
The spry 100-year-old Bill Gamble is a retired agriculturalist living at EagleCrest in Roseville. He’s hoping to be one of the first there to get the COVID-19 vaccine because he has things to do like eat out at the St. Paul Grille.
“I’d like to visit my family more and have my great grandchildren come and visit me. Go out to the St. Paul Hotel for Sunday brunch and places like that to just enjoy normal life,” he told WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield.
The St. Paul Grille saw his story and, this morning, made a special trip to bring him some brunch. The head chef personally delivered the spread to him. He had some eggs, bacon, and even a steak.
