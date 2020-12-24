MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting just over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 79 more deaths on Christmas Eve. With the updated numbers, the state has now breached 5,000 deaths.
On Thursday, additional COVID-19 cases increased the state’s overall cases to 404,403. About 31,100 cases have been found among health care workers. Just over 381,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
The state’s death toll is now at 5,050, with deaths in long-term care or assisted living situations making up for about 65% of the overall deaths.
In hospitals, there are about 238 people requiring intensive care unit beds and another 810 people requiring non-ICU beds. Hospitalizations have decreased since peaking in early December.
In the last 24 hours, 51,584 COVID-19 tests were completed. Overall, about 2.9 million people have been tested in the state.
NOTE: There will be no update to COVID-19 statistics Friday, as the health department is observing the Christmas holiday. Updates will resume on Saturday.
All community testing sites will be closed both Thursday and Friday to observe the holiday. Testing will also be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
