MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The day after a winter storm left nearly 10 inches of snow across the metro area, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to declare a peacetime emergency and provide assistance to stranded drivers.
On Wednesday, blizzard conditions resulted in numerous crashes and spin-outs on roads throughout the state. The Minnesota State Patrol said there were 59 crashes, 153 vehicle spinouts, and eight jackknifed semis statewide between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Before that, on Wednesday evening, there were 217 crashes and 49 vehicle spinouts recorded.
Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard on Wednesday evening to help stranded motorists in Renville and Martin counties. The guard also used the Olivia and Fairmont armories as emergency shelters.
The peacetime emergency is effective immediately, and remains in effect until the emergency conditions caused by the winter storm subside or it expires in accordance with Minnesota Statues 2020, section 12.31, subdivision 2.
