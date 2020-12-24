MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bitter cold is the main concern in Minnesota after a winter storm dropped nearly 10 inches of snow in the Twin Cities Wednesday.

Here’s the weather recap:

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, in the metro area, Minneapolis received about 8.7 inches of now, with Maple Grove seeing 9 inches. In the west metro, Spring Park reported about 10 inches. Other areas, like Cambridge and Anoka, saw about 9 inches.

Right across the border, a WCCO Weather Watcher in Hudson, Wisconsin reported 11 inches of snow.

Blizzard conditions Wednesday resulted in numerous crashes and spin-outs on the roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 59 crashes, 153 vehicle spinouts and eight jackknifed semis statewide between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Earlier, an additional 217 crashes and 49 vehicle spinouts were recorded between 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two of the crashes were fatal.

Road conditions were so poor, Gov. Tim Walz authorize the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency services during the Christmas Eve Eve blizzard that left some motorists stranded on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that road conditions in certain areas remain treacherous. Caution is advised for any travel Thursday.

While some of the “no travel advisories” are being lifted there are still some that remain along with closed roads. More info https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr Either way, winter driving is upon us. Make sure that you have your winter travel survival kit & extra winter gear #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/m0z8GiqqcS — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 24, 2020

WIND CHILL ADVISORIES

Following the winter storm, a wind chill advisory is in effect for most of the state until noon Thursday. Temperatures could feel like -25 to -40 degrees, especially during the morning hours.

“It’s not going to warm up too much. We’re going to have a quiet day,” O’Connor said. “We will have the sunshine if you’re doing any snow clearing.”

CHRISTMAS DAY AND BEYOND

Temperatures will warm up Friday, with the metro area expected to see about 19 degrees as the high. Other areas could see temps in the mid-20s.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy with average temps in the mid-20s. Temperatures begin dipping Sunday into Monday, with the latter day seeing temps in the single digits.