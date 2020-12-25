Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The giving spirit was alive and well in Minneapolis again Friday.
Spiritual Church of God and the group Minnesota Acts Now gave out gifts to the homeless.
They were spreading holidays cheer outside the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis.
A Bishop from the church says he knows it’s been a tough year for so many, but says he wanted to Christmas spirit to be alive this holiday.
“Yes, we are going through hardship right now, but things are indeed going to get better. We’re telling people to hold on. Just hold on,” Bishop Harding Smith said.
If you’d like to help, you can always make a donation directly to the Salvation Army.
