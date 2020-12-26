MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Bloomington, Minnesota announced Saturday he plans to retire at the end of January and take a position leading the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Police Chief Jeff Potts will complete a 29-year career at the department that began when he became a patrol officer at age 23. He has been police chief for 12 years.
Potts, 52, will become the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police in February.
Under his leadership, the police department placed a greater emphasis on mental health, both for officers and the people they interacted with. He focused on training officers to treat people with respect and established a requirement that officers get an annual mental health checkup.
Deputy Chief Mike Hartley will work as the interim chief while the city looks for Potts’ replacement.
