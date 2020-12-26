MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,170 more cases and 57 more deaths Saturday.
The numbers come after a one-day pause in COVID-19 statistics. The health department did not release updated numbers Friday in observation of the Christmas holiday.
According to MDH, the numbers released Saturday are for “data analyzed and reported out as of Thursday, Dec. 24.” Friday and Saturday numbers will be included in MDH’s Sunday update.
With the additional cases, the state now has 406,545 total COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. About 31,320 cases have been found among health care workers. About 382,705 people who got the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
Thirty-two of the 57 newly reported deaths involved a patient at a long-term care or assisted living facility, which have been hard hit by the pandemic. The state’s death toll now stands at 5,107, with about 65% of those deaths occurring in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
In hospitals, there are 238 patients with COVID-19 needing ICU beds and an additional 810 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds, as of Dec. 23. In total, 21,213 people have needed hospitalization in the state — 4,516 of those needing ICU.
About 2.9 million people have been tested for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.
The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 7.9% as of Dec. 15, due to data lag. More on public health risk measures here.
You must log in to post a comment.