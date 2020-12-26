MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maple Grove fire officials say a family is safe, but displaced, after a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to fire officials, the fire began around midnight at a residence on Hemlock Lane and quickly spread. The family was able to get out safely, but their pets didn’t survive.
Maple Grove fire says the house suffered extensive damage and is no longer live-able. It took fire crews two hours to get the fire under control.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, according to fire officials.
